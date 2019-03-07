Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert F. "Bert" Newell Jr.. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Herbert F. "Bert" Newell Jr. died peacefully on Saturday morning March 2. He was 97 years old.



He was married for 71 years to his cherished wife Florence "Flo," who passed away on September 29, 2013. He is survived by their children, Lynda Tunberg and her husband Alan of Methuen, MA, Mark Newell and his wife Gail of Bedford, NH, Herbert Newell and his wife Jeannie of Hudson, FL; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



Bert was a lifelong resident of Manchester, graduating from Manchester Central High School. He was a proud patriot, serving in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Monterey, earning a combat badge, along with 3 bronze stars. After serving, he became a self-employed sheet metal worker and heating contractor.



After retiring in 1984, he lived his dream, when he and Flo purchased a home in Japanese Gardens in Venice, Florida, where they enjoyed themselves for over 20 years with the friends they had made.



In 2010, they returned to New Hampshire to Bentley Commons Assisted Living in Bedford, where Bert remained active in his community and soon earned the honorary title "The Mayor of Bentley."



Bert loved singing, dancing and always had a story or joke to tell with a smile on his face. He genuinely cared for everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path, and is a man who will be fondly remembered by all. A beloved husband, father, cherished grandfather, brother, uncle and treasured friend.



Private Family Services will be held at a later date.





