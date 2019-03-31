In remembrance of our beloved brother, Herbert F. Newell, Jr. (Bert). He was born in Manchester, NH to Josephine (Rausch) and Herbert F. Newell, Sr. on April 24, 1927. Bert passed away after a period of declining health on March 2, 2019. He will be greatly missed and loved forever along with his brothers Norman (Zeke) Newell and Kenneth Newell. We hold wonderful memories of our brothers in our hearts forever.
|
We want to thank the staff of Bentley Commons for the kindness and support they had shown Bert over the years and their compassion and caring during the past months.
Your loving sisters,
Beverly Newell Gibson, Manchester, NH
Bernice Newell Ensminger, Salem, OR
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019