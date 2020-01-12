Herbert G. Mekonian, 96, died Dec. 23, 2019 at his home in Danville.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1923, in Boston, Mass., the son of the late George H. and Anna (Burak) Melkonian.
A longtime resident of Danville, N.H., formerly of Portsmouth, N.H., Herbert served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1970. During his military career, he served the nation during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army, he worked many years as a crane operator at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
He was predeceased by his son Michael M. Melkonian and his brother Aram Melkonian. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years, Maralyn L. Melkonian of Danville, N.H., affectionately known as his "Petunia"; two sons, Mark M. Melkonian and his wife Kathy of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Jon M. Melkonian of Greenville, S.C.; lovingly cared for by grandson Jesse Melkonian and his wife Diane of Nottingham, N.H.; also survived by grandchildren Dorian Melkonian and his wife Debbie, Chris Melkonian, Travis Melkonian, and Cary Ann Carlet; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his sister Jane Demaine of Hampstead, N.H.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH. Burial will be held in the Center Cemetery in Danville in the spring.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020