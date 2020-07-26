1/1
Herbert M. Kopf Jr.
1935 - 2020
Herbert M. Kopf Jr, 84, of Amherst, NH died May 26, after a battle with

prostate cancer.

Born in NYC, Aug 3, 1935, he was the son of Herb and Ruth (Hammond) Kopf. Herb lived on the West Side where his dad was a college football coach until moving to Newton, MA at age 10. Herb graduated Worcester Academy in 1954 and Tufts University in 1960, where he was a quarterback on the football team. He interrupted his time at Tufts, serving two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.

Herb was married in 1965 to the love of his life, Lucille (Bernier) Kopf (predeceased 2012) and they lived in Amherst, NH for 47 years.

In retirement Herb was the number one Red Sox and Patriots fan and donated much of his time for his favorite cause, The Amherst Lions Club.

He is survived by his partner, Pat Harrison of Amherst; his son, Herb III and wife Karen, of Needham, MA and daughter, Kathleen and husband Larry Brackett, of Manassas, VA. He is also survived by his brother-law, Roland Bernier of Little River, SC. Papa was proud of his 6 grand kids, Sandra, Thomas, and Jack Brackett along with Herb IV, Sully and Owen Kopf. Herb was also the proud uncle to 6 nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am in St. Patrick Church, Milford. Burial with military honors will follow in Amherst Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amherst Lion's Club, PO Box 1105, Amherst, NH 03031 or go to http://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/amherstnh

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
