Herbert M. Kopf Jr.
1935 - 2020
Herbert M. Kopf Jr, 84, of Amherst, NH died May 26, after a battle with

prostate cancer.

A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Friday, July 31, at 10 am in St. Patrick Church, Milford. Burial will follow in Amherst Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amherst Lion's Club, PO Box 1105, Amherst, NH 03031 or go to http://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/amherstnh

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Richard Mathews
Family
