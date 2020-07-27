Herbert M. Kopf Jr, 84, of Amherst, NH died May 26, after a battle with
prostate cancer.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Friday, July 31, at 10 am in St. Patrick Church, Milford. Burial will follow in Amherst Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amherst Lion's Club, PO Box 1105, Amherst, NH 03031 or go to http://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/amherstnh
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
.