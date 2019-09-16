|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman DeYoung Jr..
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Herman DeYoung, Jr., 90 of Bedford, NH, formerly of Derry, NH, Yarmouth, ME and Homosassa, FL, died Friday September 13, 2019 at his daughter's home following a lengthy illness. Herman was born in Cambridge, MA on August 8, 1929, a son of the late Herman and Yanna (Boermeester) DeYoung, Sr.
He was raised and educated in Medford, MA and attended Northeastern University in Boston, MA. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer in the Pulp and Paper Division at Charles T. Main, Inc. and later at Stone and Webster Engineering Corp., before ending his career as a self employed consultant. His pastimes included a good Scotch, wine making, gardening, reading, researching genealogy and spending time with family.
He is survived by three daughters, Sandy Tombari of Derry, NH, Cindi Mitchell and her husband Eric of Bedford, NH, and Dustie Richard and her husband Mike of Ypsilanti, MI, nine grandchildren, Melanie Davis, Jay Tombari, Adam Tombari, Greg Mitchell, Becky Mitchell, Jenn Ryan, Jeff Richard, Scott Champagne, and Andrea Cushing, daughter-in-law Denise Champagne of Coral Springs, FL, 13 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Gerard DeYoung and his wife Patricia of Chelmsford, MA, and Joann Ryan and her husband Ralph of Sandown, NH, his sisters-in-law, Anita DeYoung of Londonderry, NH, and Bertha Morrisroe of Homosassa, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie A. (Kenneson) DeYoung in 2007, his son, Herman K. DeYoung in 1980, and by his brother, Robert DeYoung in 1990.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 9 - 11:00am in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , Northeast Affiliate, 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101. To send a condolence and for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 16, 2019
