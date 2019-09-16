Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman DeYoung Jr.. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Herman DeYoung, Jr., 90 of Bedford, NH, formerly of Derry, NH, Yarmouth, ME and Homosassa, FL, died Friday September 13, 2019 at his daughter's home following a lengthy illness. Herman was born in Cambridge, MA on August 8, 1929, a son of the late Herman and Yanna (Boermeester) DeYoung, Sr.



He was raised and educated in Medford, MA and attended Northeastern University in Boston, MA. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer in the Pulp and Paper Division at Charles T. Main, Inc. and later at Stone and Webster Engineering Corp., before ending his career as a self employed consultant. His pastimes included a good Scotch, wine making, gardening, reading, researching genealogy and spending time with family.



He is survived by three daughters, Sandy Tombari of Derry, NH, Cindi Mitchell and her husband Eric of Bedford, NH, and Dustie Richard and her husband Mike of Ypsilanti, MI, nine grandchildren, Melanie Davis, Jay Tombari, Adam Tombari, Greg Mitchell, Becky Mitchell, Jenn Ryan, Jeff Richard, Scott Champagne, and Andrea Cushing, daughter-in-law Denise Champagne of Coral Springs, FL, 13 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Gerard DeYoung and his wife Patricia of Chelmsford, MA, and Joann Ryan and her husband Ralph of Sandown, NH, his sisters-in-law, Anita DeYoung of Londonderry, NH, and Bertha Morrisroe of Homosassa, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie A. (Kenneson) DeYoung in 2007, his son, Herman K. DeYoung in 1980, and by his brother, Robert DeYoung in 1990.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 9 - 11:00am in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , Northeast Affiliate, 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101. To send a condolence and for more information, please visit

Herman DeYoung, Jr., 90 of Bedford, NH, formerly of Derry, NH, Yarmouth, ME and Homosassa, FL, died Friday September 13, 2019 at his daughter's home following a lengthy illness. Herman was born in Cambridge, MA on August 8, 1929, a son of the late Herman and Yanna (Boermeester) DeYoung, Sr.He was raised and educated in Medford, MA and attended Northeastern University in Boston, MA. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer in the Pulp and Paper Division at Charles T. Main, Inc. and later at Stone and Webster Engineering Corp., before ending his career as a self employed consultant. His pastimes included a good Scotch, wine making, gardening, reading, researching genealogy and spending time with family.He is survived by three daughters, Sandy Tombari of Derry, NH, Cindi Mitchell and her husband Eric of Bedford, NH, and Dustie Richard and her husband Mike of Ypsilanti, MI, nine grandchildren, Melanie Davis, Jay Tombari, Adam Tombari, Greg Mitchell, Becky Mitchell, Jenn Ryan, Jeff Richard, Scott Champagne, and Andrea Cushing, daughter-in-law Denise Champagne of Coral Springs, FL, 13 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Gerard DeYoung and his wife Patricia of Chelmsford, MA, and Joann Ryan and her husband Ralph of Sandown, NH, his sisters-in-law, Anita DeYoung of Londonderry, NH, and Bertha Morrisroe of Homosassa, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie A. (Kenneson) DeYoung in 2007, his son, Herman K. DeYoung in 1980, and by his brother, Robert DeYoung in 1990.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 9 - 11:00am in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , Northeast Affiliate, 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101. To send a condolence and for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.