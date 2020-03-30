MANCHESTER - Herman M. Mooney, 90, of Manchester, died March 27, 2020, after a period of failing health.
Born in Manchester on Feb. 12, 1930, he was the son of Henry and Onilda (Daigle) Mooney. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Herman graduated from St. Joseph High School for Boys.
He served with the U.S. Navy.
Herman worked 40 years for Anchor Electric Inc. Afterward, he worked 20 years for Hannaford.
He was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Most recently, he was a member of St. Anthony Church. Deeply devoted to his faith, he was an original member of the Legion of 1000 Men of the Monastery of the Precious Blood.
In addition, Herman was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 92, for many years.
His family was the focus of his life. Herman was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
Family members include his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan (Klatka) Mooney; a son, David Mooney and his wife, Ginger (Poehlman), of Manchester; two grandchildren, Nicole Esch and husband, James, of Naples, Fla., and Jennifer Young and husband, Adam, of Nashua; two great-grandchildren, Violet Esch and Jack Young; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by five sisters, Lee Partin, Theresa Bell, Lorraine Sullivan, Mary Ann Georgantas, and Grace Page; and two brothers, Lewis and John Mooney.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a date to be announced.
Urn burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 30, 2020