Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Candia on July 12, 1929, he was the son of Herman S. Purington Sr. and Ruth (Lindholm) Purington.



He worked more than 30 years as a foreman for Seaward Construction Co. of Kittery, Maine, where he was responsible for erecting high-voltage power lines and other technical projects, throughout the East Coast.



Junior was an avid reader who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent his retirement years buying and selling antiques and other collectibles as a hobby.



Junior was predeceased by his parents; his brother Kenneth, also of Candia; an infant son, David; his former wife, Dolores "Sally" Purington; and his longtime partners, Betty Davis Maxwell and Robyn Fall, both of Candia.



Family members include four sons and their spouses, Michael and Diane Purington of New Hampton, Gerald and Linda Purington of Loudon, Randall J. Purington and Molly Purington, of St. Augustine, Fla., Mark and Sandra Purington, of Verona, Va.; his brother Richard Purington, of Belmont; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: In keeping with Junior's final wishes, his remains will be interred in a private ceremony later in the year. The Purington family wishes to thank Brenda Harlow, Ellen Harlow, Misty Witham, and Summer Fall, for their kindness, compassion and personal care that allowed our father to spend his final days at home. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, is assisting with arrangements. For more information, please visit

CANDIA - Herman "Junior" Purington, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March, 18, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones.Born in Candia on July 12, 1929, he was the son of Herman S. Purington Sr. and Ruth (Lindholm) Purington.He worked more than 30 years as a foreman for Seaward Construction Co. of Kittery, Maine, where he was responsible for erecting high-voltage power lines and other technical projects, throughout the East Coast.Junior was an avid reader who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent his retirement years buying and selling antiques and other collectibles as a hobby.Junior was predeceased by his parents; his brother Kenneth, also of Candia; an infant son, David; his former wife, Dolores "Sally" Purington; and his longtime partners, Betty Davis Maxwell and Robyn Fall, both of Candia.Family members include four sons and their spouses, Michael and Diane Purington of New Hampton, Gerald and Linda Purington of Loudon, Randall J. Purington and Molly Purington, of St. Augustine, Fla., Mark and Sandra Purington, of Verona, Va.; his brother Richard Purington, of Belmont; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.SERVICES: In keeping with Junior's final wishes, his remains will be interred in a private ceremony later in the year. The Purington family wishes to thank Brenda Harlow, Ellen Harlow, Misty Witham, and Summer Fall, for their kindness, compassion and personal care that allowed our father to spend his final days at home. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, is assisting with arrangements. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Brewitt Funeral Home

2 Epping Street

Raymond , NH 03077

(603) 895-3628 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close