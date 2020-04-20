Herve M. Tremblay, 73, of Manchester died on April 15, 2020 at Hanover Hill Nursing Home. Herve was born in Manchester on September 19, 1946 the son of Maurice and Helene (Bertrand) Tremblay. Herve worked for 35 years in sale at FW Webb Co. He enjoyed bowling in his bowling league and coached Manchester South League. He also enjoyed gardening and was an avid New England sports fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda (Kowalczyk) Tremblay of Manchester, his son, Aaron R. Tremblay and his wife Julie of Forest Grove, OR, his daughter Chandra M. Bumford and her husband Ryan of Concord, NH......, his two grandchildren; Adam Tremblay and Morgan Tremblay, his sister Anne- Marie A. Schenck and her husband Desh of Winter Garden...... as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to current events burial will be private. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Herve's name to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 20, 2020