Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH

Herve Robert Boisvert, 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 24, 2020.



Born in Manchester on June 7, 1927, he was a son of the late Adelard and Jeanne (Lefebvre) Boisvert. He shared 66 years of marriage with his wife, Lucienne (St. Louis) Boisvert.



Herve was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Upon return to civilian life, he worked for many years as a baker at Genest Bakery and later worked for Saint Anselm College as a custodian until his retirement at age 78. A devout Catholic, Herve found great comfort in his faith and was a parishioner of Saint Anthony of Padua Parish and a member of the Legion of 1,000 Men at the Sisters of the Precious Blood. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening and taking care of his yard. Above all, Herve was a devoted family man who loved life and cherished time spent with his family.



Herve is survived by his wife, Lucienne Boisvert of Manchester, N.H.; his son, Mike Boisvert and his partner Jon Normand of Thornton, N.H.; his daughter, Louise Adinolfi and her husband Victor of Manchester, N.H.; his brothers, Lucien Boisvert and his wife Anna of Bedford, N.H. and Joseph Boisvert and his wife Diane of Florida; his grandchildren, Sarah and Anthony Adinolfi; and his great-grandchildren, Matteo Jimenez and Ava Adinolfi; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Herve was predeceased by his sisters, Lucille Forand and Yolande Kay.



SERVICES: A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Saint Anthony of Padua Parish, 172 Belmont Street, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herve's memory to The CareGivers Inc. at



Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Herve's online tribute, to send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit







