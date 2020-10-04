1/1
Hessy Zlotek
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hessy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hessy Zlotek, 98, of Manchester, NH died on September 14, 2020 at the Arbors of Bedford after a period of declining health. Hessy was born in Manchester on May 3, 1922 the daughter of Nicholas Janosz and Sally (Charnos) Janosz. Hessy was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She graduated from Manchester schools and went on to own her own business, Hessy's Beauty Shop. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She sang in the church choir and participated in Women's Sacred Dance, Ladies Society of the First United Methodist Church and the Tuesday Morning Bowling group. In addition, she was a member of the NH Cosmetology Association and the Quota Club for many years. She also volunteered at the Salvation Army for 55 years. Besides these activities and caring for her family, she enjoyed cooking, baking, cake decorating and gardening. Hessy is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Edward Zlotek, and her son, David and his wife, Nancy Zlotek of Nashua, and her daughter, Laurie and her husband, Jack Sulger of CT. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Patricia and her husband, Jon Law of TX and Katherine and her husband, Darrin Dezotelle of VT and her two great-grandchildren. There will be a Graveside Service held on Friday, October 9,2020, at 11:00 Am, at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH. Reverend Douglas Rickard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hessy's name to a charity of one's choice. to view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
603-623-2251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Tom Janosz & Staff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved