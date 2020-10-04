Hessy Zlotek, 98, of Manchester, NH died on September 14, 2020 at the Arbors of Bedford after a period of declining health. Hessy was born in Manchester on May 3, 1922 the daughter of Nicholas Janosz and Sally (Charnos) Janosz. Hessy was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She graduated from Manchester schools and went on to own her own business, Hessy's Beauty Shop. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She sang in the church choir and participated in Women's Sacred Dance, Ladies Society of the First United Methodist Church and the Tuesday Morning Bowling group. In addition, she was a member of the NH Cosmetology Association and the Quota Club for many years. She also volunteered at the Salvation Army for 55 years. Besides these activities and caring for her family, she enjoyed cooking, baking, cake decorating and gardening. Hessy is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Edward Zlotek, and her son, David and his wife, Nancy Zlotek of Nashua, and her daughter, Laurie and her husband, Jack Sulger of CT. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Patricia and her husband, Jon Law of TX and Katherine and her husband, Darrin Dezotelle of VT and her two great-grandchildren. There will be a Graveside Service held on Friday, October 9,2020, at 11:00 Am, at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH. Reverend Douglas Rickard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hessy's name to a charity of one's choice
