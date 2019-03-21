ROCHESTER - Hobart Lee Wilkinson, 87, of Rochester, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in Rochester Manor.
Born June 17, 1931, in Winchester, Ind., he was the son of the late Joseph and Frances Wilkinson. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years during the Korean War and Vietnam War. Lee earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star among other awards. After his career in the military, he worked at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard for 20 years.
He was a member of the Seacoast Marine Detachment League; the Elks Lodge #1393; and Post 7, The American Legion. He was an avid reader and golfer. Mr. Wilkinson has resided in Rochester for 15 years, previously living in Manchester.
Family members include his wife of 38 years, Judith (Mularczyk) Wilkinson; daughter, Kathleen and husband, Christopher George of Rochester; grandchildren, Shani, Adrianne, Connor, Allen and September; great- grandchildren, Selah, Nikolai, Lincoln, Owen and baby Hadley on her way; his twin brother, Horace Wilkinson of Crystal River, Fla.; sister, Jane Devine of Gainesville, Fla. He was predeceased by a son, Joseph Wilkinson; brothers, William and George Wilkinson; and sister, Janice Wilkinson.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, March 23, from noon to 2 p.m. in the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tara Estates Angel Fund, 120 Big Bear, Rochester, N.H. 03868.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 21, 2019