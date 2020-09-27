1/1
Holly Soule Anderson
1954 - 2020
Holly Soule Anderson passed away peacefully at home in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, following a brief and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Holly was born in February 1954, in South Weymouth, Mass. She was the daughter of Howard and Barbara Soule of Marshfield, Mass.

Holly is survived by her partner, Tod Cohen of Manchester, N.H.; her three daughters and their partners, Tiffany Soule Thiri (Mustapha Thiri) of Northfield, Mass., Noelle Soule Nichols (Michael Sauvageau, father of three, including Finn) of York, Maine, and Beth Soule McNulty (Jason McNulty) of Tubbercurry, Ireland; as well as her former husband, Peter Tyler Anderson, of Marshfield, Mass. Holly had seven grandchildren, Gavin, Leilani, James, Tucker, Charlie, Holly-Anne and Rokaia. Holly was the beloved sister of Janet Clark (Wayne Clark) of Marshfield, Mass., and the loving aunt to many.

Holly touched countless lives and will be sorely missed by us all. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to causes that will save lives around the globe: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancerresearch/, https://www.partnersforworldhealth.org/

In this COVID-19 environment, services and celebration will occur in the Summer of 2021.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

September 23, 2020
Wonderful human being, great mother.

Armand Lucarelli
Friend
September 22, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear the passing of a wonderful, and loving women , we were classmates at Marshfield high school , may god rest her soul , in my thoughts and prayers, Janet Droukas Kincaid
Janet Droukas Kincaid
Classmate
September 21, 2020
A friend and fellow nurse, hiking/walking companion and such a caring person. We shared a love of music, gardening and the canyons of the SW. Our hours together were so special. i will truly miss her. She will never be forgotten❤
Joan Riser
Friend
September 20, 2020
I did not know you Holly but thank you for your honorable and caring support and just being your self . May you Rest In Peace
Just a admirer
Melrose, MA
September 17, 2020
Holly was a loving and caring person. She lit up the room. She was a sweetheart. She will be missed ❤
Tod Cohen
Significant_other
