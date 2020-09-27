Holly Soule Anderson passed away peacefully at home in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, following a brief and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
Holly was born in February 1954, in South Weymouth, Mass. She was the daughter of Howard and Barbara Soule of Marshfield, Mass.
Holly is survived by her partner, Tod Cohen of Manchester, N.H.; her three daughters and their partners, Tiffany Soule Thiri (Mustapha Thiri) of Northfield, Mass., Noelle Soule Nichols (Michael Sauvageau, father of three, including Finn) of York, Maine, and Beth Soule McNulty (Jason McNulty) of Tubbercurry, Ireland; as well as her former husband, Peter Tyler Anderson, of Marshfield, Mass. Holly had seven grandchildren, Gavin, Leilani, James, Tucker, Charlie, Holly-Anne and Rokaia. Holly was the beloved sister of Janet Clark (Wayne Clark) of Marshfield, Mass., and the loving aunt to many.
Holly touched countless lives and will be sorely missed by us all. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to causes that will save lives around the globe: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancerresearch/
, https://www.partnersforworldhealth.org/
In this COVID-19 environment, services and celebration will occur in the Summer of 2021.