Homer W. Banks (1927 - 2019)
MANCHESTER - Homer W. Banks, 92, died Aug. 29, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born in Chelsea, Mass., on July 12, 1927.

Before retiring, he worked as a meat cutter for Foster Beef.

Family members include his wife of nearly 68 years, Yvette (Demers) Banks of Manchester; a daughter, Wanda Banks of Woodstock; three grandchildren, Daemeon Banks, Daniel Banks and Jasmine Banks; a great-grandchild, Wyllow Banks, all of Connecticut.

He was predeceased by his son, Michael Banks on March 3, 2009; his sister, Dorothy Lyons; his twin brother, Howard Banks; and a half-brother, Frank Maloney.

SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at his time.

J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Union Leader on Sept. 13, 2019
