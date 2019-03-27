Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Honorah "Norah" (Fisher) Dery, of Manchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 22, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack.



Born on Sept. 1, 1965, she was the daughter of Thomas and Beverley Fisher Duhaime



She was predeceased by her father; and two siblings, Marita Hammond and Rick Fisher.



Norah was happiest when outside or taking long drives with no particular destination. She found her purpose with caring for animals and people alike. A fierce love and a warm heart. Forever she will be missed.



Family members include her husband Paul Dery of nearly 20 years; her daughter, the pride of her life, Lindsey Piotrowski, and son-in-law Robert Piotrowski; her siblings, Steve Fisher, Larry Fisher, Ed Pare, Shari (Mark) Dery, Thomas (Dana) Fisher and Kara (Keith) Dow; two step-daughters, Jessie and Jenny Dery; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Mia.



.



SERVICES: Services are planned for Saturday, March 30, in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Live and Let Live Farm. The public is encouraged by the family to join them at this time to share in Norah's memories and life. A celebration of life will be at a later date.



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to



MANCHESTER - Honorah "Norah" (Fisher) Dery, of Manchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 22, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack.Born on Sept. 1, 1965, she was the daughter of Thomas and Beverley Fisher DuhaimeShe was predeceased by her father; and two siblings, Marita Hammond and Rick Fisher.Norah was happiest when outside or taking long drives with no particular destination. She found her purpose with caring for animals and people alike. A fierce love and a warm heart. Forever she will be missed.Family members include her husband Paul Dery of nearly 20 years; her daughter, the pride of her life, Lindsey Piotrowski, and son-in-law Robert Piotrowski; her siblings, Steve Fisher, Larry Fisher, Ed Pare, Shari (Mark) Dery, Thomas (Dana) Fisher and Kara (Keith) Dow; two step-daughters, Jessie and Jenny Dery; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Mia.SERVICES: Services are planned for Saturday, March 30, in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Live and Let Live Farm. The public is encouraged by the family to join them at this time to share in Norah's memories and life. A celebration of life will be at a later date.The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close