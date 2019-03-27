MANCHESTER - Honorah "Norah" (Fisher) Dery, of Manchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 22, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack.
Born on Sept. 1, 1965, she was the daughter of Thomas and Beverley Fisher Duhaime
She was predeceased by her father; and two siblings, Marita Hammond and Rick Fisher.
Norah was happiest when outside or taking long drives with no particular destination. She found her purpose with caring for animals and people alike. A fierce love and a warm heart. Forever she will be missed.
Family members include her husband Paul Dery of nearly 20 years; her daughter, the pride of her life, Lindsey Piotrowski, and son-in-law Robert Piotrowski; her siblings, Steve Fisher, Larry Fisher, Ed Pare, Shari (Mark) Dery, Thomas (Dana) Fisher and Kara (Keith) Dow; two step-daughters, Jessie and Jenny Dery; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Mia.
SERVICES: Services are planned for Saturday, March 30, in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Live and Let Live Farm. The public is encouraged by the family to join them at this time to share in Norah's memories and life. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 27, 2019