Horace C. Moses III of New London, N.H., passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 at the age of 86.



Known as Hod, he was also affectionately known as Tree by his family, a derivative of an affectionate nickname "terrific dad." He passed away peacefully at the Seasons at Summercrest in Newport, N.H., from complications of Parkinson's disease.



Hod was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Montclair, N.J., to Geraldine Stebbins and Horace C. Moses, Jr. The family lived in Cleveland, Ohio for a time before settling in Winnetka, Ill. He was a graduate of New Trier High School (1951) and received a degree in mathematics from Amherst College (1955). While at Amherst College, he was president of the Glee Club and Chi Phi fraternity. He was a loyal Amherst alumnus and made many lifelong friends there.



In 1955, Hod began a career in pharmaceutical sales with The Kendall Company. Hod earned a promotion to the position of assistant to the president at The Kendall Company, which brought him to Needham, Mass., where he lived for many years. The Kendall Company was later acquired by the Colgate-Palmolive Company. He dedicated his career to the health care industry and retired in 1990 as president of the pharmaceutical division of Colgate-Palmolive. Following his retirement, Hod was actively involved with The Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS). He served on the Board of Directors for 11 years, three of which were as chairman of the Board. MCPHS awarded Hod an honorary Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2002 for his distinguished service.



Hod and his parents completed construction of a vacation home at the Slope n' Shore Club in New London, N.H., in 1972. The decision provided not only a second home, but a welcoming community and years of treasured memories for his family swimming, fishing and boating at Pleasant Lake, golfing and socializing at the Sunapee Country Club and skiing in the area. New London became his permanent residence in 1990. Hod served as chairman of the Board at Slope n' Shore where he was known for his conviviality and hospitality, not to mention his bartending and barbequing techniques. He was elected honorary mayor in recognition of his contributions to Slope n' Shore including oversight of the water system. A new water pump house was dedicated in his name in 2015.



In addition to his community involvement at Slope n' Shore, Hod served on the Board of Directors at The Fells Historical Estate and Gardens, was chairman of the Board at the Lyonbrook Community Association and was an active member of both the Pleasant Lake Protective Association and the First Baptist Church of New London. He enjoyed many performances at The New London Barn Playhouse as a season ticket holder.



His favorite pastimes included fishing, tennis, reading and The New York Times crossword puzzle. He attempted to enjoy the game of golf. Hod was a connoisseur of fine wine and shared his knowledge with others often hosting wine tastings. He also enjoyed photography and collecting coins. He shared 47 years of marriage with his wife, Lela, the love of his life whom he married in 1972. Most of all, he was known as a devoted, generous and kind family man.



Hod was predeceased by his parents and his beloved brother George Stebbins Moses. He leaves behind his wife, Lela Graham Moses; his children, Mary Moses Kinney and her husband Chris of Fairfield, Conn., George Stebbins Moses II and his wife Linda of Medfield, Mass., and Louise Moses Mizgerd and her husband Jay of Wellesley, Mass.; his grandchildren Niko Moses, Jack Moses, Bill Mizgerd and Clay Mizgerd; plus his stepchildren Jennifer Adams Baker and her husband Peter of Hampton, N.H., Sam Adams and his wife Julie of Pleasanton, Calif., and stepgrandchildren Ian Baker, Charlie Baker, Keenan Adams and Quincy Adams.



With his wife, Lela, Hod traveled the world, visiting all seven continents and fishing in locations such as Africa, Chile, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Quebec, Alaska, Hawaii, Lake Michigan, Montana, Needham Trout Pond, Sugar River and Pleasant Lake. Lela was at his side throughout his final journey. Always a gentleman and forever in our hearts, he will be dearly missed.



The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the compassionate people for the quality of care received from the Seasons at Summercrest, the Lake Sunapee Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice Care and Chadwick Funeral Services.



SERVICES: To sign an online guestbook, please visit



A memorial celebration of his life will be held June 7, 2020, at the Sunapee Country Club in New London, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hod's name to a . Organizations and causes dear to Hod were: The Fells Historic Estate and Gardens at 456 Route 103A, P.O. Box 276, Newbury, NH 03255; the Pleasant Lake Protective Association at P.O. Box 1584, New London, NH 03257; or research for the prevention of Parkinson's disease through at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

