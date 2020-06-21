Howard M. Towne passed away on June 13, 2020 in Goffstown, NH. Born on June 2, 1919 in New Boston to Frederick H. Towne and Ruth E. Mitchell Towne. He graduated From New Boston High School Class of 1938. He married Frances E Byam Dec. 8th 1946.
He retired from the United States Air Force in 1979 after serving 35 years combined service with regular Air Force and NH Air National Guard at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
Howard proudly served during World War ll with 29th troop carrier Squadron, 313 Troop carrier Group, 52nd Wing 9th Air Force as a flight mechanic and aircraft inspector. He received a Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, European Theater, Good Conduct medals and Distinguished Unit Badge.
He served during Korean war and the Berlin Crisis. He was a long time member of New Boston Community Church. Howard was a member and past commander of Emerson-Bailey-Clover Post #19of the American Legion and the Philbrick-Clement Post #65 American Legion of Weare NH. He served six years as a member of New Boston School Board.
He was a Golden Sheaf member of the Joe English Grange#53 having been a member for 80 years. He was a past Master and held many other offices.
He was a member Hillsboro County Pomona #1, member of NH State Grange, and served as State Grange Agricultural Chairman and State Grange Representative to the IFY committee and Received the 7th Degree from the National Grange. He and Frances enjoyed their many trips to the National Grange sessions.
Howard was a member of the Board of Directors of the Hillsboro County Fair for over 25 years, serving as president for 2 years and president of the NH State Fairs Association for 1 year.
Well known in New Boston as its oldest citizen and the holder of the Boston Post cane as well as his work with the school children placing flags on veterans graves and speaking at Memorial Day Exercises. He and Frances recently received the New Boston Central school Bobcat award for their many years of service to the students there.
Howard took Special pleasure in traveling around the United States and Canada with his wife Frances, with their travel trailer and could always find someone to chat with wherever he went.
Predeceased by his parents and infant brother Ralph
Survived by His Wife of 73 years Frances, sister Esthermary Hadley of Weare NH, and sons Brian H Towne and his wife Donna of Durham ME, Daniel L. Towne of New Boston NH, Rodney B. Towne and his wife Gina of New Boston NH and Bradley C. Towne and his partner Richard Talbot of Concord NH. Grandsons Dennis Towne and his wife Barbi of Bosque Farms NM and Derek Towne and his wife Sheila of Freeport ME. Five Great grand children Deann, Nash, Hunter, Porter and Noah , and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.
Services: There will be no calling hours. Grave side services will be held for family only, a memorial service will be scheduled at the New Boston Community Church at a future date.
Donations in his memory can be made to:New Boston Fire Association, C/O Building Fund PO Box 250 New Boston, NH 03070. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.