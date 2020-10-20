1/1
Howard T. Punsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard T. Punsky, 68, of Manchester, NH, passed away after a sudden illness on October 17, 2020. Born on September 18, 1952 to Alfred Punsky & Bessie Frager, Howard would go on to marry his best friend Susan Allard, with whom he shared over 19 years of loving marriage.

Howard spent his childhood in Portland, ME and the majority of his adult life in Manchester, NH. He worked in the flooring industry for a good part of his life, ending his career with Rebecca's Floor Design Co.

Of all the things Howard will be remembered for, his smile and sense of humor will come to mind first. He was always quick with a joke, easy with a smile, and could bring joy and laughter to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He loved being with friends and family, especially time spent cooking for others and camping at Calef Lake, where memories of Howard fishing, canoeing, cooking and enjoying a drink by the fire will not be soon forgotten.

Howard is survived by his wife Susan Allard; sons Alan & Alex; daughters Andrea & Elizabeth; Nieces Sam & Shannon; as well as many grandchildren, friends and extended family. He also leaves behind his 2 dogs Guinness & Murphy, who will miss him very much.

A Celebration of Howard's life will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To view Howard's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved