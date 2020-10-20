1/1
Howard T. Punsky
1952 - 2020
Howard T. Punsky, 68, of Manchester, NH, passed away after a sudden illness on October 17, 2020. Born on September 18, 1952 to Alfred Punsky & Bessie Frager, Howard would go on to marry his best friend Susan Allard, with whom he shared over 19 years of loving marriage.

Howard spent his childhood in Portland, ME and the majority of his adult life in Manchester, NH. He worked in the flooring industry for a good part of his life, ending his career with Rebecca's Floor Design Co.

Of all the things Howard will be remembered for, his smile and sense of humor will come to mind first. He was always quick with a joke, easy with a smile, and could bring joy and laughter to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He loved being with friends and family, especially time spent cooking for others and camping at Calef Lake, where memories of Howard fishing, canoeing, cooking and enjoying a drink by the fire will not be soon forgotten.

Howard is survived by his wife Susan Allard; sons Alan & Alex; daughters Andrea & Elizabeth; Nieces Sam & Shannon; as well as many grandchildren, friends and extended family. He also leaves behind his 2 dogs Guinness & Murphy, who will miss him very much.

A Celebration of Howard's life will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To view Howard's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

October 19, 2020
Sue, I am deeply sorry for your loss, I am sending you my thoughts and prayers during this heartbreaking and difficult time. Your beloved Howie will forever be by your side ❤❤
Helen Blackwood
Friend
October 19, 2020
I love and miss you dearly RIP my friend
Tracy roukey
Friend
October 19, 2020
I just left a picture of Howard playing Bass in our band in the photo section. We were best friends growing up. I first met Howard in the late 1950's and we were inseparable for our young years. I stayed in touch not-often-enough once we grew up and moved away from Portland and I tried to get him to come to a band gig when we went up to Portland from our Boston base to do a show, but he couldn't get there that night! So sorry to loose him, he was always a very large, very loving and very fine person, and will always occupy a space in my heart! Michael Hugo, Framingham
Michael Hugo
Friend
October 19, 2020
This was The Maine-iacs, a Band with our dear friend Howie Punsky on bass!! This was probably 1966 or 68, and we were playing a benefit (because nobody would ever think to pay us) for the Portland Cerebral Palsy Center. I first met Howard in the late 1950's and we were inseparable for our young years. I stayed in touch not-often-enough once we grew up and moved away from Portland and I tried to get him to come to a band gig when we went up to Portland from our Boston base to do a show, but he couldn't get there that night! So sorry to loose him, he was always a very large, very loving and very fine person, and will always occupy a space in my heart!
Michael Hugo
Friend
October 19, 2020
To Sue and the Entire Punsky family your have my most heartfelt condolences. Howard was such a joy to work with and he was always quick with a joke. He will be missed by all.
David Chabot
Friend
October 19, 2020
Howard will most definitely be missed by everyone he has touched. I always appreciated his knowledge, his comraderies, his humor. We shared stories and experiences with our common customers and typically ended all such conversations with laughs. His humor I am sure has followed him. I am very sorry and saddened by this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all his family.
Al Rotondi
Acquaintance
October 19, 2020
This describes Howard perfectly. His smiles and laughter will be missed but not forgotten. Sue, you were both so lucky to have each other. You will both be in my thoughts.
Jill Bourne
Friend
October 19, 2020
I cannot believe Howard is gone. He was huge and had a huge sense of humor and the biggest smile. It seems incomprehensible that all that energy just disappears one day . Suzy, I remember when I first met you two and how cute you two were together and how in love you were. To me you seemed the perfect match. I am so sorry for your loss and though I have never met Howies kids, and sorry for them too. (Hugs)
Sherri Goodreau
Friend
October 19, 2020
We miss you so much. Love Mike & Lori❤
Lori Burdick
Friend
October 19, 2020
Sue, I am so sorry for your loss. Hoping you find comfort in the loving memories you shared together.
Barbara Bickford
Friend
