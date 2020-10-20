This was The Maine-iacs, a Band with our dear friend Howie Punsky on bass!! This was probably 1966 or 68, and we were playing a benefit (because nobody would ever think to pay us) for the Portland Cerebral Palsy Center. I first met Howard in the late 1950's and we were inseparable for our young years. I stayed in touch not-often-enough once we grew up and moved away from Portland and I tried to get him to come to a band gig when we went up to Portland from our Boston base to do a show, but he couldn't get there that night! So sorry to loose him, he was always a very large, very loving and very fine person, and will always occupy a space in my heart!

Michael Hugo

Friend