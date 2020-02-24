Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hugh Dickson, Jr. 90, of Manchester, NH, died February 21, 2020, at Maple Leaf Healthcare Center, after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, NH on January 30, 1930, he was the son of Hugh and Margaret (Patterson) Dickson, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Hugh graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1949.



He served with the United States Navy.



Until his retirement, he was employed with Cummings Printing Company, for many years.



Hugh was past president of Bedford Lions Club.



An avid golfer, Hugh was a life-member of the Interval Country Club. He devoted his time and talents to coaching youth sports with Manchester Babe Ruth League, Saint Francis CYO, and Manchester South Little League. He was a referee for NHIAA Basketball for many years. Hugh was inducted into the City of Manchester Sports Hall of Fame for all his dedication.



Above all else, his family was the center of his life. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren who brought him endless pride and joy. He especially enjoyed spending time at Hampton Beach.



Family members include his beloved wife of sixty-six years, Barbara A. (Griffin) Dickson; three sons, Hugh Dickson, III, Thomas Dickson and his wife, Cam, and James Dickson, and his wife, Karen, all of Manchester; a daughter, Jennifer Grace and her husband, Thomas, of Stratham; eight grandchildren, Dawson, Cloe, Patrick, Joseph, Katherine, Owen, Clare, and Fiona; a sister, Audrey Henze; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret Roberts, Donald "Barney" Dickson, and Robert "Bo" Dickson.



The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff off Maple Leaf Healthcare Center who not only gave Hugh wonderful care, but also showed great affection for him as well.



Services: Calling hours are Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



The funeral will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10 AM in the funeral home.



Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



For more information visit:







Hugh Dickson, Jr. 90, of Manchester, NH, died February 21, 2020, at Maple Leaf Healthcare Center, after a period of declining health.Born in Manchester, NH on January 30, 1930, he was the son of Hugh and Margaret (Patterson) Dickson, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.Hugh graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1949.He served with the United States Navy.Until his retirement, he was employed with Cummings Printing Company, for many years.Hugh was past president of Bedford Lions Club.An avid golfer, Hugh was a life-member of the Interval Country Club. He devoted his time and talents to coaching youth sports with Manchester Babe Ruth League, Saint Francis CYO, and Manchester South Little League. He was a referee for NHIAA Basketball for many years. Hugh was inducted into the City of Manchester Sports Hall of Fame for all his dedication.Above all else, his family was the center of his life. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren who brought him endless pride and joy. He especially enjoyed spending time at Hampton Beach.Family members include his beloved wife of sixty-six years, Barbara A. (Griffin) Dickson; three sons, Hugh Dickson, III, Thomas Dickson and his wife, Cam, and James Dickson, and his wife, Karen, all of Manchester; a daughter, Jennifer Grace and her husband, Thomas, of Stratham; eight grandchildren, Dawson, Cloe, Patrick, Joseph, Katherine, Owen, Clare, and Fiona; a sister, Audrey Henze; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret Roberts, Donald "Barney" Dickson, and Robert "Bo" Dickson.The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff off Maple Leaf Healthcare Center who not only gave Hugh wonderful care, but also showed great affection for him as well.Services: Calling hours are Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.The funeral will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10 AM in the funeral home.Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close