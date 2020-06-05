Hugh O. Barndollar, Jr., 80, passed away May 30 at the home of his son Hobby Barndollar (Amy) in Lutz, Fla., from natural causes. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 25, 1940, and attended Manchester High School Central and graduated from Holderness Preparatory School in 1956. He then matriculated to Colby College for a year before joining the Army in 1958.Hugh had a very active and engaging life. He traveled back to New Hampshire and Maine every summer to visit family and savor the local seafood. He worked primarily in the insurance business and various sales and executive roles in the financial services industry. He and his wife Carol moved to New Port Richey, Fla., in the early 80s to start Barndollar Financial Service and Investment business, which his son Hobby now owns. He made many friends in the greater Tampa area, all the while maintaining his season tickets to the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning. He also enthusiastically followed the successes of the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins. He continued his fishing expeditions to Cape Hatteras and the N.H. coast as well.He is survived by his first wife, Helen Copadis Barndollar of Manchester, N.H.; their daughter, Lisa Barndollar, of Manchester, N.H.; and granddaughter, Stephanie Tonneson of Somerville, Mass. His second wife, Carol Toula Barndollar, predeceased him in 2017. Together they had three children: Belinda Lazzara (Phillip) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and their children, Avery and Evan; Hobby Barndollar (Amy) of Lutz, Fla., and their children, Hallie, Bo, Stone and Cole; Stephanie Elliot (Tracey) of Atlanta, Ga., and their children, Colton and Landon; his brother, Stephen Barndollar (Karin) of Portsmouth, N.H., and their children, Gilman and Ana; a sister, Betsy Barndollar of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.He will be dearly missed by his family and by many friends he made wherever he lived and traveled.