Ida Mae Doucette
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mae Doucette, 78, of Manchester, died June 4, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing Home, after a period of declining health.

Born in Lancaster, on December 22, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Thelma (Roberts) Collins, Sr. She was educated in Lancaster and worked for Raytheon for many years before retiring in 1983.

Ida was an avid bingo player, and also enjoyed music, dancing and sing alongs. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Surviving family members include her two daughters, Norma Jean Smart of Hooksett and Halie Derosiers and husband Jeffrey of Manchester; three grandsons, Adam Smart of Hooksett, Scott Smart and wife Elizabeth of Concord, and Seth Deverell of Manchester; six great grandchildren, Navaeh, Gerik, Charles, Grace, Coralee and Adam Jr.; one sister, Jean Dion of Lancaster: and one brother, Charles Collins and wife Shirley of N. Strafford. She was predeceased by sisters, Georgia Mae Collins, and Rocklyn Bolduc; and one brother, Roscoe "Butch" Collins, Jr.

Due to these times of uncertainty, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers to the family, they request a donation be made in Ida's memory to: Alzheimer's Association, NH Chapter 166 S. River Road, Bedford, NH 03110. Lambert Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 6, 2020
Halie and Norma. My deepest sympathy on the passing of your Mom. She was a wonderful woman who I first met at Raytheon. Who would have ever known at that time that she would have become extended family. She was a wonderful woman who had a huge heart and truly cared about people. May she Rest In Peace.
Kathy Kelley
Family
June 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I will always have a spot in heart for her. My memories I will always cherish of her.
Deborah Bradford
Friend
June 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She will always be in your heart.
Ann & Dan Desrosiers
Family Friend
June 6, 2020
Halie and Family, Our sincere condolences for your loss.
Chris Marchand
Family Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved