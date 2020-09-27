1/1
Ida Mae Doucette
Ida Mae Doucette, 78, of Manchester, died June 4, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing Home, after a period of declining health.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Thelma (Roberts) Collins, Sr. She was educated in Lancaster and worked for Raytheon for many years before retiring in 1983.

Ida was an avid bingo player, and also enjoyed music, dancing and sing alongs. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Surviving family members include her two daughters, Norma Jean Smart of Hooksett and Halie Derosiers and husband Jeffrey of Manchester; three grandsons, Adam Smart of Hooksett, Scott Smart and wife Elizabeth of Concord, and Seth Deverell of Manchester; six great grandchildren, Navaeh, Gerik, Charles, Grace, Coralee and Adam Jr.; one sister, Jean Dion of Lancaster: and one brother, Charles Collins and wife Shirley of N. Strafford. She was predeceased by sisters, Georgia Mae Collins, and Rocklyn Bolduc; and one brother, Roscoe "Butch" Collins, Jr.

Calling hours, with masks and strict social distancing will take place from 5 pm to 7 pm, with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 7 pm, in Lambert Funeral & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. In lieu of flowers to the family, they request a donation be made in Ida's memory to: Alzheimer's Association, NH Chapter 166 S. River Road, Bedford, NH 03110. Lambert Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
