Ifigenia Giotas
1934 - 2020
Ifigenia (Felis) Giotas, 85, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at Catholic Medical Center on April 30, 2020.

She was born in Fourka, Greece on June 13, 1934, the daughter of the late Demetrios and Despina (Papaioannou) Felis.

Ifigenia and her family migrated to the United States in 1968. She worked at J.F. McElwain for many years as well as Security Heel. She finished her employment career at Pandora Industries. She was predeceased by her husband Agathoklis Giotas in 2011.She was a long-time member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She was a member of the Anagennesis Society as well as the Daughters of Fourka. Ifigenia's joy in life was her family. She always had a smile on her face and was full of love and faith. She enjoyed cooking, watching Greek television, talking on the phone with friends whom she cared deeply about, watching church services from Greece, but most importantly spending time with her family.

Family members include her two sons, Timothy Giotas and his wife Evangelia of Hooksett, and Andreas Giotas of Hampton; two grandsons, Christian Giotas and Demetrios Giotas; a brother, Konstantinos Felis and his wife Ioanna of Newton, MA; two sisters, Zoitsa Mokas of Greece and Marianthi Dimitriadis and her husband Eleftherios of Fort Lee, NJ; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers, George Felis and Aristotelis Felis and two sisters, Agorou Felis and Evangelia Vilentzas.

A private funeral service will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral with burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is overseeing the arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
