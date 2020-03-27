Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene A. (Vallee) Goupil. View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Irene Amanda (Vallee) Goupil, 82, of Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Bedford, and formerly 1024 Valley St., Manchester, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 27, 1937, she was the daughter of George and Eva (Filteau) Vallee.



She attended local schools.



Before retiring in 1999, she worked more than 20 years for Fuller Brush Co. She also worked for a time at Manchester Hosiery Corp.



She was a member of the Columbiettes and the Ladies Guild of St. Anthony Church as well as several other clubs.



She enjoyed spending time at the family camp with her husband and son in upstate New Hampshire where they fished, hunted, and loved the outdoors. Also, she enjoyed gardening and traveling.



Family members include her son, Robert Y. Goupil, formerly of Manchester, and his wife Katie Maguire of Hudson, Mass.; her grandson, James Goupil of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Paul, who passed away in 2010. In addition, she was predeceased by three sisters, Rita Vallee, Jeanette (Vallee) Guilbert and Clair (Vallee) Walsh; and two brothers, Rosario Valle and Gerald Vallee.



SERVICES: A private family service took place on Thursday, March 26, at 1 p.m. in St. Augustin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.



J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.







