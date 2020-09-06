1/1
Irene A. (Trepanier) Ouellette
Irene A. (Trepanier) Ouellette, 85, of Manchester, died September 3, 2020 at Maple Leaf Health Care Center after a period of declining health.

She was born in Manchester to Henri and Anna (Gagne) Trepanier.

She was a resident of Manchester as well as in the Pinardville section of Goffstown.

Irene worked at Velcro USA for many years. She also worked at Bel-Air Nursing Home in Goffstown and several Manchester area retail stores.

She was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion for several nursing homes as well as senior housing developments where she prided herself with providing this service.

She enjoyed reading the Bible, the ocean, playing cribbage and poker as well as watching Hallmark Christmas movies. She was a very sentimental person who kept almost every card ever given to her throughout the years.

She is survived by her three children, Robert Ouellette and his wife, Jill; Susan Laplante and her husband, Gary; JR Ouellette and his wife, Maura, all of Hooksett; seven grandchildren, Kasey, Scott, Shawn, Sarah, Ken, Mike and Chris; six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Grayson, Conor, Alexis, Jacob, and Audrey; and several cousins.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the love, care and compassion given to their mother by the wonderful staff at Maple Leaf Health Care Center.

SERVICES: In consideration of the health and safety of our family and friends, due to the pandemic any services will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
