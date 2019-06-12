PORTSMOUTH - Irene Clara Beaulieu, 93, went peacefully to her rest on Friday, May 31, 2019, in The Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth surrounded by her family.
Born on Feb. 5, 1926, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of Harry Earl and Clara (Pauli) Bentley, one of five children.
Irene lived in Durham.
In 1946, she graduated from Kings County School of Nursing, which she attended on a U.S. Navy Scholarship. She worked as a registered nurse until she was 72 years old. She was an accomplished and compassionate nurse.
Irene was a gifted amateur pianist, gardener, voracious reader, and a loving mother of six, four of whom followed her into the field of medicine.
She married Charles R. Beaulieu on April 5, 1947.
In addition to her husband, family members include her children, David Beaulieu, Diane and her husband Bob Palac, Nancy Carr, Barbara and her husband Mike Normandin, Susan and her husband Chip Noon, and Elaine and her husband Gary Cartier; her 17 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: A requiem Mass will be celebrated on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. from the Immaculate Conception Church of the Corpus Christi Parish, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, followed by an interment ceremony at 2 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 12, 2019