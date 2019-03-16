MANCHESTER- Irene C Dulac. 85, longtime resident of Manchester, passed away peacefully
from a short illness on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Villa Crest Nursing Home. Irene was born
February 20, 1934, in Manchester, N.H. to Silvio and Doris (Dube) Belanger. After years of work she
retired from Vista Supermarket in 1979. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, cooking, and family and
friends. Survivors include only child, David Dulac and his wife Irene
grandchildren Randy Dulac, wife Charlene, Vicky (Dulac) O-Sullivan, husband Patrick. Great
grandchildren include Mackenzie, Ava and Logan.
Per Irene request there will be no service hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 16, 2019