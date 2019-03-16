Irene C. (Belanger) Dulac

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to you Dave and your precious family,,Irene..."
    - Art & Pauline Proulx
  • "Hi Dave Very sorry for your loss."
    - Bill Ferguson

MANCHESTER- Irene C Dulac. 85, longtime resident of Manchester, passed away peacefully

from a short illness on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Villa Crest Nursing Home. Irene was born

February 20, 1934, in Manchester, N.H. to Silvio and Doris (Dube) Belanger. After years of work she

retired from Vista Supermarket in 1979. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, cooking, and family and

friends. Survivors include only child, David Dulac and his wife Irene

grandchildren Randy Dulac, wife Charlene, Vicky (Dulac) O-Sullivan, husband Patrick. Great

grandchildren include Mackenzie, Ava and Logan.

Per Irene request there will be no service hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
logo
Funeral Home
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.