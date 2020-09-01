Irene C. Gorey, 99, of Manchester, died August 29, 2020 after a short illness.
Born in Manchester on August 15, 1921, she was the daughter of Elphege and Flora (Tessier) Guilbert.
Prior to retirement, she had worked as a cashier for James W. Hill Company for many years.
Irene enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles and traveling with her family when she was younger.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Scott Gorey in 1991.
Family members include her son, Mark Gorey and wife Shirley of Windham; niece, Judith Chandonnette; several other nieces, nephews; sister-in-law, Marian Guilbert and Pauline Gorey
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, Manchester, on Thursday, September 3rd, at 10 am.
Urn burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 14 S Elm St, Manchester, NH 03103.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
