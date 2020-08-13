Irene C. Sturgill, 96, of Manchester, died on August 10, 2020 at St. Theresa's Nursing and Rehab, surrounded by her loving family
Born in Manchester on July 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Henri J. and Flora B. (Perreault) Spenard. She was educated in Manchester and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. Irene worked for many years as a weaver with Arms Textiles and then worked in food services in the Bedford school system.
She was an avid bowler and played in several leagues at Lakeside Lanes for many years. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and also had a passion for her cats. Irene's true love was her grandchildren and she enjoyed time spent together with them. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Irene was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Culton T. Sturgill, in 1994.
Surviving family members include two daughters, Linda Komisarek and husband Thaddeus of Bedford, and Gail McGarvey and husband Steve of Manchester; two sons, Richard Sturgill and wife Liz of Londonderry, and Kenneth Sturgill of Florida; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one sister, Sr. Jeannine Spenard, p.m.; one brother, Laurier Spenard; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by five sisters, Fernand Letendre, Theresa Chouinard Claire Prince, Lucille Bourque, Sr. Henri Bertrand, p.m. and brothers Conrad, Donald, Edward, Leon, Bertrand and Andre.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours and services will be held private to the family. Irene will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: ALS, NH Chapter, 10 Ferry St., Ste. 438, Concord, NH 03301, or to Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.