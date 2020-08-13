1/1
Irene C. Sturgill
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene C. Sturgill, 96, of Manchester, died on August 10, 2020 at St. Theresa's Nursing and Rehab, surrounded by her loving family

Born in Manchester on July 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Henri J. and Flora B. (Perreault) Spenard. She was educated in Manchester and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. Irene worked for many years as a weaver with Arms Textiles and then worked in food services in the Bedford school system.

She was an avid bowler and played in several leagues at Lakeside Lanes for many years. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and also had a passion for her cats. Irene's true love was her grandchildren and she enjoyed time spent together with them. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Irene was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Culton T. Sturgill, in 1994.

Surviving family members include two daughters, Linda Komisarek and husband Thaddeus of Bedford, and Gail McGarvey and husband Steve of Manchester; two sons, Richard Sturgill and wife Liz of Londonderry, and Kenneth Sturgill of Florida; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one sister, Sr. Jeannine Spenard, p.m.; one brother, Laurier Spenard; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by five sisters, Fernand Letendre, Theresa Chouinard Claire Prince, Lucille Bourque, Sr. Henri Bertrand, p.m. and brothers Conrad, Donald, Edward, Leon, Bertrand and Andre.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours and services will be held private to the family. Irene will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: ALS, NH Chapter, 10 Ferry St., Ste. 438, Concord, NH 03301, or to Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Rest in peace Mrs Sturgill, you are with the Lord and your Husband now.
Thank you for being such a good mother to my friend Linda.
Susan Tsantoulis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved