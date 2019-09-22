Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene (Paquette) Driscoll. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





In 1941 Irene married Francis Driscoll. She gave birth to their only child, Margaret, in 1942. Irene and Francis were avid tennis players and golfers, belonging to Manchester, Derryfield and Intervale Country Clubs. For many years Irene played bridge with "the girls" and enjoyed their company. She also volunteered at the Elliot Hospital by knitting hundreds of hats for newborns.



Irene was devoted to her family and her pets, having loved and cared for numerous dogs and cats during her life. She was known for her sharp mind, inner strength, independent spirit, and feistiness, living in her family home until her recent illness.



In addition to her husband Francis and daughter Margaret Currier, Irene was predeceased by her brothers Armand and Gerard. She leaves behind her loving family, sister-in-law Lorraine Paquette, nephews Gerard (Bud) Paquette, Philip Paquette, and Armand Paquette; nieces Jane Paquette, Diane Albrycht, Kim Pasteur, and Marie Balbas, plus many grand nieces and nephews whose frequent visits brought her great joy.



The family is deeply grateful for the companionship provided to Irene during the past year by Nellie Garneau, and the care and compassion provided to Irene by 5th floor staff at Elliot Hospital and 2nd floor staff at Hanover Hill Health Center.



A celebration of Irene's life will be held at the Lambert Funeral Home, 1799 Elm Street, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow immediately at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Irene's name be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to







- Irene (Paquette) Driscoll passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hanover Hill Health Center after a short illness. Born in 1923 to Imelda (Ricard) and Philibert Paquette, Irene was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She was educated in St. George Schools, graduated from Hesser College, and worked as an executive secretary until starting her family.In 1941 Irene married Francis Driscoll. She gave birth to their only child, Margaret, in 1942. Irene and Francis were avid tennis players and golfers, belonging to Manchester, Derryfield and Intervale Country Clubs. For many years Irene played bridge with "the girls" and enjoyed their company. She also volunteered at the Elliot Hospital by knitting hundreds of hats for newborns.Irene was devoted to her family and her pets, having loved and cared for numerous dogs and cats during her life. She was known for her sharp mind, inner strength, independent spirit, and feistiness, living in her family home until her recent illness.In addition to her husband Francis and daughter Margaret Currier, Irene was predeceased by her brothers Armand and Gerard. She leaves behind her loving family, sister-in-law Lorraine Paquette, nephews Gerard (Bud) Paquette, Philip Paquette, and Armand Paquette; nieces Jane Paquette, Diane Albrycht, Kim Pasteur, and Marie Balbas, plus many grand nieces and nephews whose frequent visits brought her great joy.The family is deeply grateful for the companionship provided to Irene during the past year by Nellie Garneau, and the care and compassion provided to Irene by 5th floor staff at Elliot Hospital and 2nd floor staff at Hanover Hill Health Center.A celebration of Irene's life will be held at the Lambert Funeral Home, 1799 Elm Street, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow immediately at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Irene's name be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close