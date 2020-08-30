1/1
Irene Elizabeth Irish
1930 - 2020
Irene Elizabeth Irish, 89, of Epsom, NH went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Irene was born on December 7, 1930 to the late Ira and Astrid Cunningham in Medford, MA.

She was also predeceased by three brothers, John, Tom and George. In 2015, by her husband of 65 years, Roland Irish Jr.

Irene grew up in Medford, MA and graduated from Medford High School in 1948. On November 6, 1949 she married her high school sweetheart Roland.

She had been at times a bookkeeper, a salesclerk, a seamstress and an LPN. While a young mother, she stayed home sewing clothes for the Ginny Doll Company and ballet costumes for a dance company in MA. At various times, she belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star, was a girl scout leader, a golfer, a bowler, and she was always there to help others.

In 1963, Irene and Dick moved to Claremont, NH where they raised their 5 children.

In 1969, Irene decided to go back to school; in 1972 she graduated as an LPN from the Claremont Tech. She then worked as an LPN at Valley Regional Hospital until 1988 when they moved to Epsom, NH. She then worked at Epsom Manor and various nursing homes in NH and FL until she turned 72.

Irene enjoyed a variety of crafts and left many quilts, x-stitch pictures, paintings, doll clothes and knitted items for others to enjoy.

She is survived by her sisters, Marie and Anne and her younger brother, Ricky. Her daughter, Deby (Paul) and her family who helped Irene for the past 11 years. Also 3 sons, Chris, Randy, and John; daughter, Wendy and their families. She leaves 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and her best friend, Pat.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Epsom Manors, her home health aides and the nurses and doctors on 3 South at Concord Hospital.

At Irene's request, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Epsom Bible Church.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 28, 2020

My sincerest condolences for Irene's family. I didn't see her too often, for holiday gatherings, but I remember her as a warm hearted sweet lady. My thoughts and prayers are with her children, gchildren and so on. God Bless you all. She will be surely missed.
Vanessa Miller
Family
