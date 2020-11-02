1/
Irene G. Ameen
1923 - 2020
Irene G. Ameen, 97, of Manchester, died October 29, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on June 6, 1923, she was the daughter of Ovila and Rosina (Paris) Gregoire. She was educated in the local school system.

Prior to retirement, she had been employed as an office clerk for Georgia-Pacific for 15 years.

Irene was a foster grandparent and a longtime member of the Foster Grandparents Association. She also helped many students at the Gossler Park Elementary School in Manchester through the Crotched Mountain assistance program.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred E. Ameen in 1984.

Family members include three daughters, Eileen Mackey and husband, Loring of Epsom and, Dianne Ameen and Donna Ameen Bryant and her husband, Robert, all of Portsmouth; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. A cemetery committal service is Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 2, 2020.
November 1, 2020
