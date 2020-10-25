Irene Jean (Meunier), 86, formerly of Tetu Rd, Groveton died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Country Village-Genesis Elder Care Center in Lancaster where she has been a resident since 2015.
Born in Groveton, NH on September 27, 1934, a daughter of Joseph Phillip and Louisana "MacLure" Meunier, she was a lifelong resident of Groveton. She graduated from Groveton High School in 1954.
Before retiring Irene worked for James River Corp as a napkin machine-infeed operator for many years. She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Church prayer group, support group, community affairs, and rosary makers. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 17, Groveton, and the VFW Auxiliary of Lancaster.
Irene is survived by her son Mark Pelotte and wife Debbie of Goffstown, NH, step-son Timothy Bryan Roy, Sr. of Punta Gorda, FL, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, one brother, Wilfred "Willy" Meunier of Minot, Maine, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years Omar Roy on January 19, 2015, three brothers Leo Meunier, Roger Meunier, and Lucien Meunier, and one sister Alice Major.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Country Village-Genesis Elder Care Center for the care and love they gave Irene.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home, 100 State St., Groveton from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 pm at the St Francis Xavier Church in Groveton with Fr. Daniel Deveau, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Cemetery on Brown Rd in Groveton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Irene's name to either St. Marguerite de Youville Parish, PO box 264, Groveton, NH 03582 or the Lupus Foundation of America at support.lupus.org
