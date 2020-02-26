Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Julia (Ledoux) Fitzpatrick. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Patrick's Church Spring Street Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Irene Julia (Ledoux) Fitzpatrick, 93, formerly of Nashua, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in the home of her son, Robert, in Holderness, where she lived for the past three years.



Born in Nashua on Jan. 6, 1927, in St. Joseph Hospital, she was the daughter of Earl Arthur Ledoux and Bertha (Ducharme) Ledoux, and she enjoyed a particular affection for her loving sister, Stella Ledoux, all of Nashua.



She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, James Leonard Fitzpatrick Sr. whom she first met while attending Sacred Heart Grammar School. She graduated from Nashua High School at the beginning of World War II.



Irene lived nearly her entire life within walking distance of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, a center of lifelong importance in the lives of both her and her husband's families. Irene was an avid quilter and gardener, but above all, Irene enjoyed and loved people. Before moving to Holderness, she took special pleasure in her involvement in the lives and friendships she made while living in the Sweeney Home on East Pearl Street, the former convent of the Sisters of Mercy.



Irene worked many years for J.F. McElwain Shoe Co. where her father was a founding organizer of the Nashua Chapter of the Boot and Shoe Workers' Union. His union involvement and his service as a New Hampshire state legislator inspired Irene with a lifelong sense of political responsibility, a subject in which she was well informed.



Just 12 days before her death - despite her rapidly declining health and the miserable weather - she informed her son she wanted to vote. While he tried to talk her out of it, she informed him: "I've voted in every election since Truman, and I'm voting in this one." She voted, and her nearly ever-present smile was more than adequate proof of her joy and pride in her effort.



We will feel her loss.



Family members include her daughter, Jane Fitzpatrick of Nashua; her sons, James and his wife Beth (Gallo) Fitzpatrick of Kennebunkport, Maine, and Robert Fitzpatrick of Holderness; deeply missed by her grandchildren, Kelly (Fitzpatrick) and her husband Brian Dinneen of Dunstable, Stacey (Fitzpatrick) and her husband Michael Corsie of Kennebunkport, Maine, Michael James Roy of Nashua, and Master Sgt. Jeffrey Roy and his wife Aly (Booher) of Arlington, Va.; and her six great-grandchildren whom she deeply loved.



SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 28, at 9:30 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, Spring Street, Nashua. Interment is planned for spring at the convenience of the family.



The family would like to thank those who cared for her in her final weeks. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pemi-Baker Community Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, N.H. 03264 or to a .



Farwell Funeral Service, (603) 882-0591, is in charge of arrangements.

