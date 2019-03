Irene M. Constant, 66, of Tilton, NH, passed away at Genesis HealthCare Center on Feb. 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



She was born on Aug. 23, 1952 to the late Omer and Eva (Paquette) Gelinas of Manchester. Her family moved to Laconia, NH, where she attended local schools and worked in the mills.



She is survived by her husband, Harry Constant of Tilton; sisters Carol Chenier and husband Ray of NC, and Dmack Beaudette and husband Ace of Manchester; brothers Don Gelinas and wife Deb of Derry, and Dave Gelinas and wife Robyn of Londonderry. She was predeceased by brothers Edward, Andre and Richard.



Burial is planned in the spring at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.