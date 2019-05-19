Irene M. Girard

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time. "
    - Tom Janosz & Staff
  • "May the God that brings comfort give you strength to cope..."
  • "Had the privilege and pleasure to meet Irene and spend time..."
    - Christine Stevens
Service Information
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-623-2251
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. Elizabeth Seton Church
190 Meetinghouse Rd
Bedford, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Irene M. Girard, 95, of Manchester passed away May 16, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health.

Irene was born in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Joseph and Cherie (Fluette) Martineau. She grew up in Claremont and graduated from St Mary's High School in 1941. She married Leon A. Girard in 1946. During her career, she held clerical positions at several Claremont businesses and at Stevens High School. She and Leon retired to Florida in 1985.

She was predeceased by Leon, as well as her brother, Rudolph Martineau. She is survived by her son, Robert Girard and spouse, Nancy Girard of Bedford; her daughter, Marie Girard and spouse, Charlotte Gostigian of Athens, N.Y.; her grandson, Michael Girard and spouse Barbara of Allen, Texas; her grandson, Ryan Girard of Bedford; and two great-granddaughters of Allen, Texas.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9-10:15 a.m. at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St. (corner of Pine St.) Manchester, NH. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford, NH. Burial will take place at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

To view an online obituary, visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.