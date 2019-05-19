Irene M. Girard, 95, of Manchester passed away May 16, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health.
Irene was born in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Joseph and Cherie (Fluette) Martineau. She grew up in Claremont and graduated from St Mary's High School in 1941. She married Leon A. Girard in 1946. During her career, she held clerical positions at several Claremont businesses and at Stevens High School. She and Leon retired to Florida in 1985.
She was predeceased by Leon, as well as her brother, Rudolph Martineau. She is survived by her son, Robert Girard and spouse, Nancy Girard of Bedford; her daughter, Marie Girard and spouse, Charlotte Gostigian of Athens, N.Y.; her grandson, Michael Girard and spouse Barbara of Allen, Texas; her grandson, Ryan Girard of Bedford; and two great-granddaughters of Allen, Texas.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9-10:15 a.m. at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St. (corner of Pine St.) Manchester, NH. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford, NH. Burial will take place at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
To view an online obituary, visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2019