ICONCORD - Irene M. Maheu, 96, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Concord Hospital.
Born May 21, 1923, in Hartford, Vt., she was the daughter of Vincent and Josephine (Royer) Coutermarsh.
In 1941, she graduated from Hartford High School.
Irene went on to work in both the Hartford and Lebanon woolen mills.
She was married to Herbert H. Maheu Sr. on May 11, 1947, in St. Anthony Chuch, White River Junction, Vt. They lived in West Lebanon for a time before making their home in Wilder, Vt. In 2013, Irene moved to Southern New Hampshire to live with her daughters and their families.
Irene is a past member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and American Legion Post Auxiliary, both in White River Junction, Vt.
She was predeceased by her husband Herbert; a son Richard Maheu Sr.; three brothers Ira Coutermarsh, Vincent Coutermarsh Jr. and Walter Coutermarsh Sr.; and two sisters, Lucille Bellimer and Blanche Jarvis.
Family members include a son, Herbert H. Maheu Jr. of Whiteford, Md.; two daughters, JoAnn Kilar of Manchester, and Ann McGahey of Epsom; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anne Johnson of Hartford, Vt., and Mary Blackmer of West Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Knight Funeral Home, White River Junction, Vt.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. from St. Anthony Church followed by interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 14, 2019