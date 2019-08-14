Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene M. Maheu. View Sign Service Information Knight Funeral Home 903 Hartford Ave White River Junction , VT 05001 (802)-295-2100 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the Knight Funeral Home White River Junction , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St Anthony Church Interment Following Services Mt Olivet Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Born May 21, 1923, in Hartford, Vt., she was the daughter of Vincent and Josephine (Royer) Coutermarsh.



In 1941, she graduated from Hartford High School.



Irene went on to work in both the Hartford and Lebanon woolen mills.



She was married to Herbert H. Maheu Sr. on May 11, 1947, in St. Anthony Chuch, White River Junction, Vt. They lived in West Lebanon for a time before making their home in Wilder, Vt. In 2013, Irene moved to Southern New Hampshire to live with her daughters and their families.



Irene is a past member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and American Legion Post Auxiliary, both in White River Junction, Vt.



She was predeceased by her husband Herbert; a son Richard Maheu Sr.; three brothers Ira Coutermarsh, Vincent Coutermarsh Jr. and Walter Coutermarsh Sr.; and two sisters, Lucille Bellimer and Blanche Jarvis.



Family members include a son, Herbert H. Maheu Jr. of Whiteford, Md.; two daughters, JoAnn Kilar of Manchester, and Ann McGahey of Epsom; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anne Johnson of Hartford, Vt., and Mary Blackmer of West Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Knight Funeral Home, White River Junction, Vt.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. from St. Anthony Church followed by interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook at

