It breaks my heart to know that I will not get to see you again, but I am very grateful I got to see you last October. Auntie Irene was the sweetest petite lady who was always so kind and had a wonderful sense of humor. I have so many fond memories of Auntie Irene and Uncle George growing up. My heart goes out to my cousins Paul and John during this very difficult time. Rest in peace Auntie Irene. I love you and will miss you terribly.

Monique (Bresnahan) Smith

Statham, Georgia

Monique Smith

