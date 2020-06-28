It breaks my heart to know that I will not get to see you again, but I am very grateful I got to see you last October. Auntie Irene was the sweetest petite lady who was always so kind and had a wonderful sense of humor. I have so many fond memories of Auntie Irene and Uncle George growing up. My heart goes out to my cousins Paul and John during this very difficult time. Rest in peace Auntie Irene. I love you and will miss you terribly.
Monique (Bresnahan) Smith
Statham, Georgia
Irene May (Bresnahan) Hebert, 93, of Goffstown, NH, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on June 25, 2020. Irene was born in Manchester on May 20, 1927, daughter of the late Bartholomew Francis Bresnahan and Lena (Gosselin) Bresnahan. Irene was the loving wife of the late George E. Hebert, who passed away in 2015.
Irene was a graduate of St. George High School. She worked for many years as an operator and office administrator for New England Telephone until her retirement. She was a member of the Manchester Women's Club. Later in life, Irene enjoyed spending time in her backyard tending to her flowers.
In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was predeceased by her daughter, Frances (Hebert) Howard, and her brother, Dr. Frank Bresnahan.
Irene is survived by her two sons, John E. Hebert and Paul E. Hebert and her two granddaughters, Frances A. Hebert and Layne C. Hebert.
Services for Irene will be held privately. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Irene's name by contributing to the Frances Hebert Howard Memorial Scholarship Fund at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Irene's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.