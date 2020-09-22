1/
Irene R. Lover
1946 - 2020
Irene R. Lover, 74, of Manchester, died September 16, 2020 at Bedford Hills Center after a period declining health.

She was born in Manchester on April 29, 1946 to Carroll and Gilberte (Morency) Lover.

She graduated from St. George High School and Notre Dame College, both in Manchester.

Irene worked as a teacher in various schools for many years and later as a financial planner with Vanguard. She was an accomplished accordion player and a member of the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.

She was predeceased by a son, Brian Stump.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., Manchester, NH 03104.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 22, 2020.
September 19, 2020
You will be missed My Friend Love Kim
Kim Benoit
Friend
