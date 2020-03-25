MANCHESTER - Irene (Oliszczak) Rioux passed peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Born in Germany on Feb. 17, 1946, she was the eldest child of the late Ivan and Onyska (Rabynuyk) Oliszczak.
Her family immigrated to Manchester from Germany in 1949 after World War II.
She graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.
Irene worked as a bookkeeper most of her years.
She loved books and learning about the sciences. Irene was a master gardener who cultivated beautiful flower beds at her home.
Irene attended church at Southside Bible Fellowship, formerly Calvary Baptist.
Oma was gentle and kind and opened her heart and home to those in need around her. She loved her family, the Lord, and his church.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Roman.
Family members include her daughter, Christine (Simpkin) Smith and her husband Robert Smith; her four grandchildren, Melissa, Melody, Robert and Peter; her great-granddaughters, Angela and Charlie; her brother, Micheal; her sister, Marina; nieces and nephews, Terra, Benjamin, Karl, Ivanna, Roman, and Marianna; her grandnieces, Anna and Mila; and also adopted her niece, Ivanna.
"You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you." - Isaiah 26:3
.
SERVICES: She was laid to rest at a private service in St. Joseph Cemetery attended by family.
A service celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.
Durning, Bykowski & Young is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests those who wish to obtain future service information please sign the guestbook on www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 25, 2020