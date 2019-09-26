Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene T. (DesRuisseaux) Archambault. View Sign Service Information Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 21 Kinsley Street Nashua , NH 03060-3844 (603)-883-3041 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Louis de Gonzague Church 48 West Hollis St. Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - Irene T. (DesRuisseaux) Archambault, 89, of Derry, and formerly of Nashua, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in East Jaffrey on May 10, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lina (Poulin) DesRuisseaux.



Irene worked for St. Joseph Hospital as a secretary at the School of Nursing before becoming director of volunteer services for many years.



She was a member and past department president of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary in Manchester and was a lifetime member of the Nashua Actor Singers having performed in many productions over her more than 15- year membership.



Irene was a communicant of St. Louis de Gonzague Church.



She was the widow of Lucien Archambault, who died Feb. 12, 1996. In addition, she was predeceased by her brothers, Paul, Romeo, Arnold and Joseph; and her sister, Sister Juliette DesRuisseaux.



Family members include her two daughters, Elaine Lihzis and her husband Mikel of Nashua, and Celeste Baker and her husband Jeffrey of Nashua; four grandchildren, Melita DeBaise and her husband Zack, Jason Lihzis and his fiancee Julia Kelley-Vail, Zachary Baker and his significant other Meaghan Colby, and Chelsea Baker and her significant other Brian Nugent; a great-granddaughter, Emma; her sister, Annette Marineau and her husband Bernard of Manchester; her sister-in-law, Lucille DesRuisseaux of Chicago, Ill., and extended family, Paul and Doris Archambault, Therese Archambault and Genevieve Cormier, all of Nashua, Jaqueline Archambault of Arizona, and Irene "Rene" Archambault of Florida; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. from St. Louis de Gonzague Church, 48 W. Hollis St., Nashua. Everyone is invited to meet at the church. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Inc., Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, La. 70816.



To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit

