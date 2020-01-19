Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seaton Catholic Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bedford - Irene T. (Dalton) Newell, 92, of Bedford NH passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson by her side.



Irene was a lifelong Bedford resident, born in Bedford on October 20, 1927. She attended Bedford schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School West, class of 1945. Irene worked 30 plus years for Travelers Insurance Corporation, retiring in 1990.



Irene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed walking and spending time with her many dogs; Sport, Pepper, Hunter, and Bodie. She also enjoyed summering with her lifelong friend Marie Ramig on Lake Winnipesaukee's Pitchwood Island. Irene was a loyal fan of the Red Sox, Bruins, and Patriots - anyone who knew Irene knows what she thought of "Those Dreaded Yankee's"...



Family members include her son, Tracy Newell, and his wife Tammy of Bedford; her grandson, Brad Newell also of Bedford. Her sisters, Christina Campbell and Margaret Sonier, both of Bedford and many nieces and nephews.



Irene was predeceased by her parents, Martha (Heron) and John Dalton, her husband Norman (Zeke) Newell, her sisters Mary Joyal of Manchester and Martha Maltais of Manchester.



Services: A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, January 21 from 9 am to 10 am at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 and interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bedford, 448 Donald Street, Bedford, NH 03110.



