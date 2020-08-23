Irene Vizinis Straczynski passed away on July 25, which also happened to be her 99th birthday. Irene was born in Poland in 1921, the oldest of four children. The start of WWII in 1939 ended the good life the family enjoyed and newlyweds Irene and husband Stanley became refugees, first living in Germany where Stanley was kept in a prison camp for officers until the end of the war. Not being able to return to Poland, they moved to England and later to Scotland, where Irene learned English. In 1949 they were given a chance to move to Argentina and lived there until 1959 when they found Irene's cousin, Stase Daugela, who sponsored their coming to New Hampshire, which became their home.
Until she retired in 1984, Irene worked in Concord for the Dept. of Motor Vehicles. She loved to travel, visiting friends she had all over the world. She had a talent for remembering all about people she met and keeping in touch with them. She was an excellent swimmer, loved the beach and spent many winters in Florida and summers in York, Me.
Irene was predeceased by her husband Stanley in 1964, her cousin Stase in 2018 and her best friend, Sally Hayward, in 2012. She is survived by her relatives in Poland, her second cousin Ruta Daugela and her close friend, Donna Malouin.
We thank the staff at Evergreen Place for the loving care they gave Irene the last few years of her life.
Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Place, 813 Beech St., Manchester, NH 03104.
Services. Memorial service will take place on Monday August 24, 2020 at 10 am in St. Hedwig cemetery chapel in Bedford. Urn burial will follow after.
