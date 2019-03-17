Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Irma A. Boucher, 94, passed away peacefully at the Courville at Manchester on March 14, 2019.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 7, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Claudia (Vaillancourt) Pilotte. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester and worked in the mills until her marriage to her husband, Roland Boucher, in 1948. Irma was a card shark who loved winning card games against her family and friends. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching game shows, and was a fan of both the Red Sox and Patriots. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, family was paramount in Irma's life. She loved spending time with her family and was a beloved memere to her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.



Irma leaves behind three sons, Reginald Boucher and his wife Linda of Bradenton, Fla., Raymond Boucher and Leo Boucher, both of Manchester; two daughters, Claire



In addition to her parents, Irma was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Roland Boucher; her grandson, Eric Boucher; and many siblings.



Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Tuesday, March 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. Committal service will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery's mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



To view Irma's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, visit



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019

