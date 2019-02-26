Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma L. (Levesque) Gifford. View Sign

WEST LEBANON - Irma L. (Levesque) Gifford, 90, died February 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born in Manchester on January 25, 1929, the daughter of Arthur A. and Alida (Boufford) Levesque; and granddaughter of J.N. Boufford.



Irma valued faith, family, friends, fellowship and fun. She instilled these same values in her children and grandchildren. Her sense of humor was delightful.



As both a mother and grandmother, she introduced her love of music, the piano, art, and nature to her children and grandchildren. Her sense of adventure led her to frequent trips to the ocean, including swimming and flying handmade kites. Her love of her oil painting is evident in the vibrant colors of seascapes, churches, and lighthouses. She was kind and gentle, warmly hospitable, creative and fun-loving.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a Sunday school teacher for several years.



During her career with JC Penney she lived in New York City and Dallas where she worked as an executive assistant.



Irma also enjoyed traveling to Europe and Bolivia.



There is no doubt that she was welcomed into heaven with the song from The Afters - "Well done, my good and faithful one."



Family members include two sons, Jon Gifford and his wife, Rhonda of Boulder, CO., Stephen Gifford and his wife, Kathleen of Bethlehem, NH., two daughters, Elaine Vanderstok and her partner, Ford Daley of Norwich, VT., Amy Gifford and her wife, Neec Bowyer of North Beach, MD., seven grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several extended family members.



SERVICES: A service will take place on March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 90 Clinton St. in Concord.



Niche placement will take place in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.



J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



For up to date service information and online guestbook please visit



110 Bridge St.

Manchester , NH 03103

(603) 625-6436 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019

