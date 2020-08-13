Irmgard "Inga" S. Kuerti, 72, of Columbia S.C (previously Bedford, N.H.), passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Born in Leverkusen, Germany on Dec. 23, 1947, she was the daughter of Sabine Schmitz-Latz Krall and the late Johann Latz.
Inga was a beloved daughter, mother and grandmother. She was employed for Bayer Aspirin in Germany and later became a hairstylist and moved to the States. She owned her own salon in N.H. and later moved to South Carolina to be with her family. Inga continued to work as a stylist where her personality and genuine heart made way for many treasured friendships. Her love and commitment to her family and grandchildren were a true testament of her character. Her love for animals was apparent through the pets she rescued and through her charitable contributions to various organizations. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her and will be forever remembered for her selflessness and beautiful heart.
She is survived by her mother, Sabine Krall (Columbia, S.C); son, Randy Kuerti (Golda) and their three daughters, Viktoria, Erin and Stella. (Columbia S.C); and her daughter, Kathy Rhodes (Darren) and their two sons, Ryan and Zachary (Columbia, S.C)
A memorial service to celebrate Ms. Kuerti's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road, Blythewood S.C.
In lieu of flowers , please support Inga's love of animals, and donate to: https://www.petsinc.org/donate
, https://humanesc.harnessapp.com/wv2/donate
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com