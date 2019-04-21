Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irving B. Cushing Jr.. View Sign

Irving Beecher Cushing, Jr. passed peacefully on April 17, 2019, at the age of 90.



He was the son of Irving B. Senior and Pearl (Batchelder) Cushing. Predeceased by his beloved wife Avis of 69 years.



He is survived by his two daughters, Rhonda and Donna; four granddaughters; three great-grandsons; along with beloved nieces and nephews.



Irving was a graduate of New Hampton School and served as captain of the ski team for four years. He was a member of Moosehillock Masonic Lodge #63 for 66 years and raised to 3rd degree in 1952, Worshipful Master of the Lodge and was presented the Major General John Sullivan medal in 1996. He was also a member of Shriners Bektash Temple. He and his wife were devoted members of the Warren Methodist Church.



Irving was very devoted and loved his work as the Chief of Tramway and Amusement Safety for the State of New Hampshire, Department of Safety. He served 18 years and received numerous accommodations and awards for his excellence and dedication to the industry. In 1987, he was presented with the H.H. "Bill" Whitney award.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, 1-3 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, NH.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local Hospice Association in memory of Irving B. Cushing, Jr.



Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit





1 Birch

Woodsville , NH 03785

603-747-2717 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2019

