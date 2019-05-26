Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Isabel B. Dabrowski passed away on May 18, 2019, at the age of 97.



Born in Chelsea, Mass., she was independent and strong-willed from the outset. During World War II, a 21-year-old Isabel enlisted in the Navy and was in the first contingent of WAVES sent to Hawaii.



After the war she came back to Massachusetts, although a subsequent job in banking took her to the Virgin Islands for many years. In later years, Isabel settled in New Hampshire, where she lived with her older sister Alice until the latter's death in 2004.



She was a lover of the arts and selflessly gave of her time as a docent at the Currier Museum of Art.



The daughter of Polish immigrants, Isabel was proud of her Polish heritage and fluent in Polish, traveling to that country for the first time in 1956.



She loved to travel throughout the world and was devoted to her siblings, all four of whom predeceased her.



She was much loved at Birch Hill Terrace, where she spent the last years of her life. A divorcee, Isabel had no children. She is survived by her numerous nieces, nephews, and their extended families, many of whom will remember her as the fun-loving free spirit she was.



Isabel will be cremated and her remains placed next to those of her sister Alice in Mount Auburn Cemetery.

