Isabella M. Farland, 13, of Derry, N.H., passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry.
She was born in Manchester, N.H., on Oct. 28, 2006, a daughter of Felicia Farland and Victor Cruz. Isabella greatly enjoyed watching Frozen, Sean Mendez and of course, her slipper collection. She had beautiful eyes which she used, along with her smile, to touch the hearts of those around her. She could make anyone smile and was even the ambassador for her school, Gilbert H. Hood Middle School.
In addition to her parents, Isabella is survived by six siblings, Raphael, Renia, Tomas, Ibralix, Elana and Julius; maternal grandparents, Teresa and Robert Farland; paternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Deborah Adorno and Angel Perez; paternal grandfather, Tomas Marrero; maternal great-grandparents, Robert Sr. and Shirly Farland; paternal great-grandparents, Renia and Ibrahim Graniela as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The burial will be held in the spring in in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry Rd., E. Derry.
Memorial contributions may be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/189981922366733/?fundraiser_source=external.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020